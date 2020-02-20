Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Thursday backed country’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal by saying that the right-hander might not be the most gifted batsman but is certainly the most organised one.

Mayank is all set to open for India in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting Friday in Wellington.

“I have a lot of faith in Mayank Agarwal. He may not be the most gifted going around but he is certainly the most organised,” said Gambhir as quoted by IANS via Times of India.

The southpaw feels that even though Mayank isn’t as destructive as Virender Sehwag or David Warner, he has clarity of mind.

“He will not treat bowlers with disdain like Virender Sehwag or a David Warner did but has the clarity of mind of an opening batsman,” said Gambhir.

In the absence of regular opener Rohit Sharma and experienced batter KL Rahul, either Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill will open the innings with Mayank on Friday.

“We will have a new pair opening the batting for India. It will interesting to see how Prithvi Shaw or Shubhman Gill react to opportunities as and when they get,” said Gambhir.

However, it will be a tough challenge for India to face New Zealand in the first Test match at the Basin Reserve which offers cross breeze blowing across the ground.