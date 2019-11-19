Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises on India Test opener Mayank Agarwal saying that the 28-year-old has been batting beautifully. Meanwhile, he added that Mayank’s real test will be to continue to his performance in his second year as now the opposition teams will be prepared to counter the Karnataka batsman.

Agarwal, who has played only 8 Test matches donning the whites for India, has been in impeccable form since his debut in December 2018 against Australia. He has scored 858 runs at an average 71.50, which includes 3 centuries and as many half-centuries. He also has two doubletons to his name which came in back-to-back series.

“He is enjoying Test cricket, this is his first year and hopefully he keeps scoring on the second year also because in the second season there is a lot more data available of you to the opposition but he has been batting beautifully,” Gavaskar said on Nerolac Cricket Live exclusively on Star Sports.

In the first test of the ongoing series against Bangladesh, Mayank scored his latest and second double ton, a career-best 243 in India’s only innings as they won by an innings and 130 runs. Meanwhile, the Karnataka batsman reached a career-best position in the ICC Test Player Ranking as he reached 11th spot.

Lavishing praises on the rising star, Gavaskar said, “The way he balances himself without falling on the offside as he plays so straight and his movement of the front and back foot has been fantastic making him the man in form who is full of confidence.”

India take on Bangladesh in the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Friday.