Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix (GP), the second-to-last race on the 2019 Formula One calendar.

Verstappen, who had clocked the fastest times in the first and second rounds of qualifying earlier in the day, also posted the quickest lap in Q3 – 1:07.508.

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel recorded a fastest lap of 1:07.631 in that final qualifying session and will join Verstappen on the front row in Sunday’s race at the Jose Carlos Pace Autodrome in this Brazilian metropolis’s Interlagos neighborhood, reports Efe news.

English Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his sixth F1 drivers’ title earlier this month, will start on the second row after posting the third-fastest time in Q3 (1:07.699).

Monegasque Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc posted the fourth-fastest time in Q3 but because of a 10-spot grid penalty (for replacing his engine prior to the start of the Brazilian GP sessions) he will begin Sunday’s race in the No. 14 spot.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s teammate, will instead be the other driver starting on the second row.

By clinching yet another F1 drivers’ title earlier this month at the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton moved to within one of the record held by German racing legend Michael Schumacher, who won seven drivers’ titles between 1994 and 2004.

Mercedes clinched its sixth consecutive constructors’ championship at last month’s Japanese Grand Prix.