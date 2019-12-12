Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has stated that it would in fact be “great” to meet Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur led by Jose Mourinho in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Sarri added that Juve would be ready to meet the Spurs since it gives him an opportunity to have a face-off against “extraordinary” Mourinho.

Notably, Juventus managed to ease into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League after they registered a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

On the other hand, although Tottenham lost the match 3-1 to Bayern Munich, they were already sure of second place in Group B behind Bayern Munich.

Interestingly, Juve could meet Tottenham in the round of 16. Other possible opponents for the Serie A giants include Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Real Madrid.

“I have had the honour of getting to know [Mourinho] and I hold him in high regard,” former Chelsea boss Sarri stated in a preference conference after their Wednesday win.

“He (Mourinho) is an extraordinary person that is very different from the perception that the outside world has of him.

“It was a real pleasure to get to know him. Playing against him isn’t easy, but seeing him again would be great,” he added.

In their domestic league Serie A, Juve will be up against Udinese in a home game.