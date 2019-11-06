Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has delivered a strong message against racist chanting and culture in Italy. His remarks come after Mario Balotelli walked off the pitch after being racially abused by fans in a Serie A encounter.

Ahead of Juventus’s UEFA Champions League game against Lokomotiv Moscow, Sarri declared that there is in fact only one race- “the human race”.

“Unfortunately I smile when you speak about racism in football,” Sarri was quoted as saying by multiple sources.

“That’s because those who are racist at the stadiums are also like this in society, one cannot think that the stadium is a world apart.

“Football has the right technology to stop these people. It’s inadmissible to speak of races in 2019. There is only one race: the human race.”

He then went on to discuss his plans to get the better of Lokomotiv in the Champions League.

“There are no simple counter-measures against teams that make great density in front of the defense, otherwise nobody would do it anymore because it would be overwhelmed,” he revealed.

“It’s not easy, unless you can quickly unlock the game. In situations like these, they can often be solved by a single person and we have many players with enormous qualities.

“But I have seen some games played by Lokomotiv at home and they have been more aggressive and proactive. We face a team that has quality,” he concluded.