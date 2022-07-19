Matthijs de Ligt to join Bayern Munich from Juventus

A deal of 80 Million Euros has been reportedly agreed between Bayern Munich and Juventus for the transfer of defender Matthijs de Ligt who will join the German club on a 5 year contract.

Bayern Munich will pay an initial £59.5m (EUR70m) plus a further £8.5m (EUR10m) in add-ons for Matthijs de Ligt, who is expected to sign a five-year contract until the summer of 2027.

it is understood De Ligt could complete his medical in Munich on Monday as per Sky Sports Germany. The centre half of the Turin-based club will join Bayern till the end of 2027 summer.

De Ligt is only 22 years old but has enough experience under his belt after playing for Juventus for about 3 years winning one Italian Super Cup, one Italian Cup, and one Serie A title during his time.

The recent transfer of top striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich to Barcelona helped the German champions fund the transfer for the defender.

Other clubs like Chelsea were also interested in the Netherlands defender.

(Inputs from ANI)