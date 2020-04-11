Terming Australia’s unprecedented home Test series loss to India in 2018 a “wake-up call”, Justin Langer admitted it was a “really tough time” in his life.

Langer was appointed as the Australian coach in May 2018. Following this, India defeated Australia 2-1 in their home soil, a feat that was unprecedented in the history of the two rival teams.

Notably, Australia’s batting greats Smith and Warner didn’t play the series as they were serving a one-year ban after found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal at Cape Town. India, on the other, went all guns blazing. As a result, the Aussies struggled throughout the series.

“That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life,” Langer was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press on a podcast (Source: PTI).

The former Australia opener feels that the loss proved to be the defining moment of his coaching career.

“I’ve got no doubt in 10 years’ time, I will look back on that period and it will be the making of my coaching career,” said the southpaw.

Keeping the havoc created by the novel Coronavirus in mind, Langer said that difficult situations are opportunities to learn lessons of life and shouldn’t be squandered.

“In adversity, like in the great crisis we are going through right now (with the coronavirus). Like the crisis of the Australian cricket team when sandpaper on the ball, in adversity never waste it.

“Because great lessons come from them and if you grasp them you will be a better person,” said Langer.