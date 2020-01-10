Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh feels that Marnus Labuschagne is the number one Test batsman in the world. He feels that the 25-year-old will also be successful in the white-ball formats.

“He is probably the number one batsman in world cricket, albeit in the Test format, but I think he can carry that on into the white-ball format as well. I think he has got to bat in the top four,” IANS quoted Waugh via Sydney Morning Herald.

Notably, Labuschagne was declared Player of the Series against New Zealand as he was the highest run-getter — 549 runs in 3 matches — in the series that the Aussies won 3-0. The right-handed batsman, with 347 runs in the Test series against Pakistan, was the second-highest run-getter in the series as well.

The right-handed batsman’s impeccable form suggests that he is likely to make his ODI debut in the upcoming three-match series in India. Meanwhile, Waugh thinks that number four batting position would be the best for Labuschagne.

“You would imagine Finch and Warner would open, Steve Smith at three and Labuschagne at four. I think he is ideally suited at four because he can play spin well, he is a good sweeper of the ball,” he said.

However, the 54-year-old thinks that the Indian spinners are going to test Labsuchagne.

“He is going to get tested out, obviously, by the spin of India, by the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, those sorts of guys.

“But a batsman in form going to India is exactly what you need. I think he will go really well,” Waugh said.