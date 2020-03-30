To help the Haryana government fight the deadly coronavirus, ace India shooter Manu Bhaker has on Monday donated a sum of Rs one lakh to the state’s relief fund set up for COVID-19 patients.

“This is the time when only the lives of the people of the country matter and all of us will have to do what we can to save them. I contribute 1 lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona Cares Fund by myself and hope that you all too support the country in this hour of disaster by contributing something from the other side,” Bhaker tweeted in Hindi.

यह वह समय है जब सिर्फ़ देश के लोगों का जीवन मायने रखता है और उनको बचाने के लिए हम सबको जो कर सकें करना होगा।मैं अपनीबचतसे Haryana Corona CARES फंड में 1 लाख रुपये का योगदान करती हूं और आशा करती हूँ की आप सब भी अपनी तरफ़ से कुछ ना कुछ योगदान करके आपदा की इस घड़ी में देश का साथ दें pic.twitter.com/gPxOW9SD5E — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) March 30, 2020

Prior to Bhaker, teenage shooter Esha Singh on Sunday decided to donate as much as Rs 30,000 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to help India in its fight against COVID-19.

The virus has claimed at least 27 lives and affected over 1000 in the country so far. Meanwhile, across the globe, the number of deaths is over 33,000 and the infected ones are over 7 lakh.

In order to stop the spread of the virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 21-day lockdown which will conclude on April 14.