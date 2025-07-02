Manolo Marquez resigns as India coach, AIFF begins search for successor

Just a year after Igor Stimac’s departure, his successor Manolo Marquez has also stepped down from the Indian football set-up, ending his tenure with the national team by mutual consent. The decision was finalised during the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Executive Committee meeting held on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a fresh search for a new head coach.

Marquez’s exit comes nearly a month after the Indian team suffered a 0-1 defeat against Hong Kong, a side ranked 26 places below them in the FIFA rankings. His departure comes at a critical juncture, as all stakeholders associated with Indian football are facing intense criticism for the Blue Tigers’ poor run in recent months.

Marquez leaves the Indian team at a time when they are yet to register a single win in their ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qualifying campaign. India were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh in Shillong before suffering defeats against Thailand (0-1) and Hong Kong (0-2).

The AIFF has yet to officially name a successor for the 56-year-old Marquez, who enjoyed success in Indian domestic football — guiding FC Goa to the Super Cup title this year and helping Hyderabad FC clinch the Indian Super League title in 2022.

Under his tenure, India played eight matches since June 2024 and secured only one victory — a 3-0 win over the Maldives in a friendly in March.

India, which was ranked 99th in the FIFA rankings in July 2023, has now dropped to 127th, with no wins in competitive football since November 2023. The team’s last competitive victory came against Kuwait under Stimac.