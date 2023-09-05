Manish, Manju to lead India’s campaign at Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tourney

World championships medallists Manish Kaushik (63.5 kg) and Manju Rani (50 kg) will spearhead the Indian men and women’s boxing teams at the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Tuesday.

Besides 2019 Worlds silver medalist Manju, Youth World Champions Jyoti (54kg) and Shashi Chopra (60kg) have also been named among the five women pugilists in the 11-member squad. Vinakshi (57kg) and Jigyasa Rajput (75kg) are the other pugilists looking to make a mark in the competition.

The men’s squad will feature the likes of 2021 World Championship bronze medalist Akash Kumar (57kg), besides Manish and national champion Naveen Kumar (92 kg).

The tournament will also mark the return of Tokyo Olympian Satish Kumar (92+kg), who will be seen in action after a long time. Young pugilists Barun Singh (51kg) and Nikhil Dubey (71kg) will also get the opportunity to showcase their talent and win medals for the country.

The bouts will start on September 6 and will be played till September 9.

Squad:

Elite Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg), Akash Kumar (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Satish Kumar (92+kg)

Elite Women: Manju Rani (50kg), Jyoti (54kg), Vinakshi (57kg), Shashi Chopra (60kg), Jigyasa Rajput (75kg)