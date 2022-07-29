Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / Manika Batra starts CWG 2022 campaign with a bang, beats SA’s Mushfiquh Kalam

Manika Batra starts CWG 2022 campaign with a bang, beats SA’s Mushfiquh Kalam

She came into the match when India was in lead by 1-0. Batra dominated her opponent Kalam and won the game 11-5, 11-3, 11-2.

ANI | July 29, 2022 3:54 pm

Commonwealth Games 2022, Manika Batra, Mushfiquh Kalam, South Africa, Table Tennis,

Manika Batra starts CWG 2022 campaign with a bang, beats SA's Mushfiquh Kalam (Picture Credits - Twitter)

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra started her Commonwealth Games campaign with a bang after claiming a victory against South Africa’s Mushfiquh Kalam in her country’s group match against SA.

She came into the match when India was in lead by 1-0. Batra dominated her opponent Kalam and won the game 11-5, 11-3, 11-2.

Earlier, the Indian team of Sreeja Akula and Reet Tennison won their tie against South Africa’s Laila Edwards and Danisha Jayavant Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. This gave India a 1-0 lead over the Proteas.

The Qualifying Round 2 in Table Tennis will take place from 8:30 PM onwards.
Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.

(Inputs from ANI)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

CWG 2022: Indian women's table tennis team starts campaign with 3-0 win over South Africa
CWG 2022: Meghna makes T20I debut as India win toss, elect to bat first against Australia
CWG 2022: Winners to get medals with embossed aerial map of local road, canal network