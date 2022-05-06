Mandeep Singh equals Indian skipper for most ducks in the IPL history

Thursday’s knock of six by Mandeep Singh’s unbiased record of complementing Rohit Sharma for most ducks in the history of an Indian Premier League is doing rounds on social media. In match number 50 of ongoing IPL matches 2022, being played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at CCI-Brabourne stadium, Mandeep Singh accompanied Mumbai Indian’s skipper for this undesirable record.

Mandeep threw away his bat in defence against Sun Risers Hyderabad team’s bowler, as the bowler bowled a good length ball that pitched outside off stump; but the ball got an edge as wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran racked up a restful catch.

Mandeep has now been dismissed for a duck in the IPL 14 times, surpassing the record players Ajinkiya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh and Parthiv Patel of being dismissed for a duck in the IPL 13 times. The right hander was dismissed in the first over of Delhi Capitals clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad by Bhuwaneshwar Kumar. Skipper Rohit Sharma of Indian National Cricket team in a match on April 21 against Chennai Super Kings got out on the score of zero for the 14th time in IPL.