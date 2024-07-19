Mandaviya joins top Olympians in panel discussion on India’s preparations for Paris 2024

Ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024, a host of India’s top current and former athletes, including Olympic bronze medallist and hockey World Cup-winning team member Ashok Dhyanchand, Asian Games gold medallist and former World No. 1 double trap shooter Ronjan Sodhi along with others engaged in an interactive session to discuss India’s preparation for the multisport event at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here.

Organised by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA) in collaboration with Sports Authority of India (SAI), the other members of the panel discussion were Commonwealth Games gold medallist boxer Akhil Kumar, Asian Games gold medallist archer Abhishek Verma, two-time Paralympics javelin throw champion Devendra Jhajharia and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya.

Union sports minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya graced the occasion with his presence, along with Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary, Sports, Sandip Pradhan, DG, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and DSJA office-bearers.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Dr Mandaviya said, “The new age India has seen a lot of progress but this is just the beginning. By 2047, when we complete 100 years of Independence, we aspire to be among the leaders in sports in the world and hence, it is important to have platforms such as this for an elaborate discussion. The journalists covering these sports are also responsible for capturing the emotions that an athlete goes through when they win a medal, or even represent the country at this stage. I wish our athletes all the best for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics and I am sure they will make our country proud.”

Jhajharia, also the president of the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI), on his part said, “In 2004, when I went to the Athens Paralympics, I spent money from my own pocket. I went and won the gold and also broke the world record. Since then, there has been a lot of progress in Indian sports. After missing out on the 2008 and 2012 editions of the Paralympics, I returned for the 2016 Rio Olympics and clinched the gold. Now, as the president of the PCI, I am 100 percent sure that we will do very well in both the Olympics and Paralympics. Our target is to cross the 25-medal tally this time around. Our slogan is “Abki baar, 25 paar”.”

On the occasion, Dr Mandaviya also launched a booklet titled ‘Pathway to Paris’, highlighting the road to Olympics 2024 for the Indian contingent.

A total of 117 athletes from India will be travelling to Paris, with the Olympic Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11. The Paralympic Games will take place from August 28 to September 8.