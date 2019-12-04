Desperate to get back to the winnings ways after losing two consecutive English Premier League games, Manchester United will host a rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Match Details

Date: December 4, 2019

Time: 1 AM IST (December 5)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Match Preview

Despite speculations that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might lose his job, his confident fielding of a young eleven in Manchester United’s Europa League defeat against Astana seemed a well-supported decision by the management. It gives the feeling that the Norwegian is being trusted for a long run.

However, the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in their last Premier League fixture meant United suffered another blow in their bid for a top-four spot.

With the Manchester Derby to follow, the upcoming week will be crucial for the former United player and the Red Devils’ campaign this season.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have found fresh air since Jose Mourinho’s arrival and will be looking to register their third-straight Premier League win under him. It will also be a homecoming for the Portuguese manager who was at the helm of United before Solskjaer replaced him.

From languishing at the bottom half of the table, the Spurs have forced themselves into the contention of top-four. They hold the 6th position with 20 points, 5 shy of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Dele Ali, with three goals and one assist under Mourinho, has led the comeback for Tottenham. Players like Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min also seem to have found their rhythms back.

Team News

Manchester United: Paul Pogba still remains doubtful despite the rumours of him being fit. Scott McTominay might make his return, while Jesse Lingard can also earn a recall. Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata can start from the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Winks can replace Tanguy Ndombele, while Moura might start from the bench. Also, Danny Rose can be preferred in the left-back position.

Probable Starting XI

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Dier, Winks; Sissoko, Alli, Son; Kane.

Head-to-Head

Manchester United: 91

Tottenham Hotspur: 42

Draw: 48

Match Prediction

We predict 2-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur.

Live Streaming Details

