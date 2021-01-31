Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United suffered a blow to their title as they lost points in second consecutive match with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanding more determination from the forward players.

Arsenal on Saturday held Manchester United to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium after the Red Devils had suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in midweek. They now stand at 41 points from 21 matches.

The much-talked-about quartet of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes have been kept relatively silent having scored just once in United’s last five league games.

Cavani on Saturday was the biggest threat for the visitors with two second-half efforts which went wide. But Arsenal deserved at least a point, event though they had come close to score through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney.

“We come away with a clean sheet and we had good chances,” said Solskjaer. “We need to get our forwards firing again. That’s the next step now. We need to be more clinical and get them going again.”

A point, however, sustained United’s long unbeaten run away from Old Trafford in the Premier League. They haven’t lost in their last 18 games, bettering the previous club record held by Alex Ferguson’s 1998/99 treble-winning team.

Arsenal edged to within six points of the top four and it was the Gunners who came closest to scoring when Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick struck the bar in the second half.

Meanwhile, Manchester City continued on their title charge with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. Pep Guardiola’s men now stand at the top of the league with 44 points from 20 matches.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal to extend City’s unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions. Meanwhile, it was Guardiola’s 500th win since starting his managerial career in 2008 at Barcelona.