The latest reports from the European transfer market claim that Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba is “desperate” to part ways with the club. These reports are emerging at a time when some of the top European clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with the club.

According to a report carried by TuttoSport as quoted by Express, Manchester United are gradually beginning to realise that their star midfielder Paul Pogba wants to leave the club during the forthcoming January transfer window. He has also gone on record claiming how he is keen on “finding new challenges” somewhere else in Europe.

Meanwhile, it should also be noted that Spanish giants Real Madrid had tried to sign Pogba even during the recently concluded transfer window but at that time the deal had failed to materialise since United had rated him at a whopping €180million plus their Madrid President Florentino Perez was not much keen on the deal despite manager Zinedine Zidane’s insistence.

The ongoing season has not been a kind one for the Frenchman so far as injuries have kept him away from the football pitch for the majority of the season. It is thus being claimed that Real Madrid might return to the transfer market for him with Zidane still wanting to get him on board.

A separate report carried by AS claims that Juventus, Pogba’s former club, can also make a bid for Pogba. They are even willing to exchange right-back Danilo, midfielders Emre Can and/or Sami Khedira, or attackers Paulo Dybala or Mario Mandzukic for Pogba.