If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have rejected an offer of worth €15million from AS Roma for their defender Chris Smalling.

Notably, Roma had roped in Smalling for a season-long loan in August and they are not willing to part ways with him anytime soon.

The 29-year-old defender has started the 2019-20 season in good form and is, in fact, a regular starter in Paulo Fonseca’s team. Last week, he also netted home his first goal for them which helped them clinch the game against Udinese 4-0.

His good form is not happy signs for Manchester United who had loaned him out in an attempt to start afresh and build a new squad but that could change the club’s fortune of recent years. They even added players like Harry Maguire from Leicester City as his replacement for a record fee of £80million.

However, none of their plans seem to be working at the moment since the Red Devils are currently placed tenth in the Premier League table and only have 13 points to their credit from the 10 matches that they have played so far.

On the other hand, Italian giants AS Roma are placed fourth in the Serie A table with as many as 19 points from 10 matches.

A report by Daily Star has confirmed that Manchester United have rejected AS Roma’s €15 million bid for Smalling. This is because that the Red Devils want a higher transfer fee for their star defender.

The report further adds Manchester United have demanded a minimum of €20million for Chris and Roma are to take a call after the revised price.