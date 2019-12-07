One does not need to be an expert to state that Manchester United are a side that is in transition at the moment. However, finding just the right person at the helm of affairs can be critical if Manchester United have to come even closer to achieving what they have achieved in their glorious past.

Without a doubt, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought some sort of clarity as far as the team is concerned. However, below-par performances from some of his key players and injury to some others have resulted in mounting pressure on the Norwegian tactician.

Reports are also claiming that all of this had forced the club board and management to approach the players and ask them their opinion on Solskjaer’s performance as the Red Devils boss.

Reports carried by The Mirror confirm that the Manchester United players have backed their manager and are in fact convinced that Solskjaer is the right man for the job at the moment, given that he is building a team for the future.

After a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, United star Scott McTominay emphasised that the players love Ole and all of them want him to remain the manager for as long as possible.

“I don’t read too much into what gets said online, or in the press, or different things like that,” he told MUTV.

“Obviously it’s our duty as players to go out there and do our best for him and hopefully we can [perform well] because we love him. We love him as a group as well,” he added.

It seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain the Manchester United boss for at least some time to come.