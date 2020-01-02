Post Manchester United’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, Red Devils centre back Harry Maguire admitted that they missed many chances and hence deserved to lose the Wednesday Premier League encounter.

“We started the game well,” Harry said to MUTV after the game as quoted by Man United’s official website. “In the first 10 minutes we created two good opportunities where we should have been a little bit more clinical. And then from there until the half-time whistle they were on top.

“They played with more aggression, more intensity and they pressed us better. So we’ve got to go back, work hard, improve. In the second half, we huffed and puffed and created some chances, but the key period was from the 15th minute until the half-time whistle and we weren’t good enough.”

The Gunners got the lead within eight minutes of the start, courtesy Nicolas Pepe. And in the 42nd minute, it was the goal from Sokratis that sealed the match in favour of the hosts.

“It was disappointing to go in 2-0 down at half-time,” Maguire said, adding, “because we should have weathered the storm, especially not conceding from a set play.

“When we’re not playing great we’ve got to do the basics well and doing the basics is heading the ball out of your box and keeping the ball out of your net.

“We had chances in the second half, but we deserved to lose. We weren’t good enough and we’ll improve for next week.”