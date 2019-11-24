Recent reports from Premier League suggest that Manchester United could introduce a new first-team side in their team ahead of their encounter against Sheffield United. A report carried by Manchester Evening News claims that Dylan Levitt, a midfield option who is currently part of The Red Devils’ Under-23 squad, is likely to get a place in the senior team on Sunday.

This is because star midfielder Paul Pogba is injured, and Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic too are not available for the game against Sheffield United.

Levitt, a former Manchester United youth star, found a place in the Under-18 team of the club in July 2018 and then made it to the U-23 team a year later. He has played a total of 62 matches for the Red Devils’ junior teams so far- scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists.

In the ongoing season, he has played 10 matches and netted three goals and recorded four assists. Levitt along with Matic could be tried in the Manchester United game against Sheffield United.