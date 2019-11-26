Fresh reports from the European football arena claim that Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly “hiding” the truth about their star midfielder Paul Pogba’s injury. Reports are further claiming that this is being done to prevent Pogba transfer to Real Madrid during the forthcoming transfer window.

According to a report carried by Express, Pogba has in fact fully recovered from the foot injury he suffered in September but is reluctant to play since he wants to force a move out of the club. However, Manchester United have still not made this information public since that will reignite the transfer interest in him from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Zidane is desperate to get Pogba on board and Manchester United are expecting at least £130million for France International and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid management agree to that amount.