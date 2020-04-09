To help the countrymen combat the novel Coronavirus, Manchester United have decided to support the National Health Service (NHS) by donating medical equipments as they fight the crisis.

“A fleet of 16 vehicles has been put on standby with volunteer drivers available to support NHS courier operations in the area,” the Red Devils said in a statement.

“United has also donated medical equipment and consumables to the Salford Royal, including protective equipment, dressings and other club medical supplies.

“The club is encouraging its staff to volunteer for the NHS or in their local communities during the pandemic. Staff will continue to be paid in full if volunteer work takes place during working hours.”

Notably, the club has already put their facilities at stadium Old Trafford on a reserve list as temporary blood donation centre.

The English Premier League last week extended the suspension of the 2019/20 season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The earlier suspension was dated till April 30 and the officials were hoping to resume the season by the first week of May. But with the United Kingdom under a three-week lockdown, it looked highly unlikely.

The latest development came without a date and it has been said that the restart date is being reviewed, with all the stakeholders, by keeping a close track of how the COVID-19 situation develops in the country.

The virus has so far claimed more than 7,000 lives and has affected over 60,000 in the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from IANS)