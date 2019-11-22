Premier League giants Manchester United will be up against Sheffield United this weekend and two of their star players will not be fit for this clash. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed prior to the game that Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba will not feature in the Sheffield game.

Solskjaer has revealed prior to the game that Scott McTominay is still nursing his injury which he suffered prior to the International break. He added that Pogba is far from being match ready too.

“He has not been training with us, he is still recovering and, hopefully, we can see him, maybe, around the time of Tottenham or [Manchester] City. We don’t know yet. he heals quickly, Scotty, but he is not going to be ready for Sheffield United or Astana, definitely. Probably not [Aston] Villa either,” Ole was quoted as saying by MUTV.

“Paul is improving. Obviously, he has been out and, when you are in a cast for that long, you do lose your muscle, so gradually you have to step it up. He has not started on his football work yet so it will still be a little while before we see him,” he added.

A few tough games lie ahead of Manchester United this season with games against top sides like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City still to come.