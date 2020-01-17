In a recent turn of events, Manchester United veteran Ashley Young is all set to join Serie A giants Inter Milan for a reported transfer fee of 1.28 million pounds. The Premier League giants have reportedly agreed on the transfer bid for the senior defender.

A report carried by IANS via BBC Sport claims that the deal even has an add-on fee that is supposed to get activated in case Inter Milan manage to win the Serie A this season.

The 34-year-old star had earlier gone on record expressing his desire to move to Italy and if the deal becomes official, Young’s eight-and-a-half-year stint with the Red Devils will come to an end.

Young has featured for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led Manchester United a total of 18 times this season but has started in only 10 of them. Overall, he has played 261 matches for United.