Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will join Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona footballer Arthur Melo in Sunday’s upcoming virtual Spanish Grand Prix.

The footballers would be accompanied by Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon, Pietro Fittipaldi and Alfa Romeo, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Aguero would partner Red Bull Racing driver and last week’s virtual GP winner Albon, while Melo and Courtois would drive with Fittipaldi and Romeo respectively.

Since the inception of the Virtual GP series in March, it has emerged as an immensely popular phenomenon among fans around the world with the Bahraini, Vietnamese, Chinese and Brazilian virtual GPs accumulating over 20m views across F1’s digital platforms and televised streams.

Julian Tan, F1’s Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports had said: “We are delighted that so many fans are watching and engaging with the F1 Esports Virtual Grands Prix. The viewership continues to go from strength to strength, outlining the growing success of the races and the wider potential of Formula 1 in esports.

“Furthermore, we are thrilled to welcome more personalities from outside the world of F1, to complement our strong F1 and motorsport driver grid, and use this opportunity to cross-pollinate with other sports as we all stand together to give fans something to cheer about during these uncertain times.”

Sunday’s race would fall on the weekend which would have originally hosted the Spanish GP had normal time prevailed and it would take place in the virtual version of the Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya on F1 2019, the official videogame developed by Codemasters, reported on the official website of Formula 1.