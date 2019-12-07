As the matches come fast and thick for the Premier League clubs, the Manchester derby will be the most talked-about event of this footballing weekend.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: December 7, 2019

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Preview

Manchester City, who have been shaky to say the least, will be aiming to not be the latest addition in United’s process of giant-killing this season. With Arsenal and Leicester City to follow after the derby, Guardiola will be hoping to start the tough-trail with a win.

Three wins in their last 5 Premier League games have made City stranded at third and even a win against United might not be enough to replace Leicester at second. However, a win will definitely reduce the 11-point gap they have with table-toppers Liverpool.

The Blues of Manchester have not won successive league games since November, a testament to their decreasing performance graph. Also, a patchy recent home record against the neighbours will take its toll in the back of the City players’ mind.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led side will also have their challenges when they visit the City of Manchester Stadium today. With just one win in the last 11 away games, a point in an away encounter against City might just be enough for the Red Devils.

It will also be a daunting task for United to resist the versatility of City’s forward line at a time when the last clean sheet came way back in February.

However, given their recent performances against the big guns this season, United will stay optimistic for a favourable result. Also, they have not won back-to-back league matches in nine months now and a win against City after defeating Tottenham will be a huge moral-booster for the Old Trafford club.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20: Team News

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne, who has been the most successful midfielder in the ongoing Premier League season so far, will be the anchor of City’s attacks. Gabriel Jesus, who finally seemed to have found his goal-scoring form will be the trusted man at the very top.

Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte continue to be out of action due to injury. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be considered to be in the squad.

Manchester United: Paul Pogba’s long-term absent has already caused enough problems for Solskjaer and now Anthony Martial’s injury has added further to United’s misery. Though, he is expected to come on the field at least in the latter stages of the game.

Mason Greenwood will start again following the match against Spurs. Also, Andreas Pereira might start ahead of Jesse Lingard, while Nemanja Matic can also be taken into contention for the first time since October.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; James, Pereira, Rashford; Greenwood.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Manchester City: 53

Manchester United: 73

Draw: 52

Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20: Prediction

We predict 3-1 win for Manchester City

Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20 match on television?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.