Manchester City will host Leicester City in an attempt to shorten their gap with the second-placed side at the points table.

Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: December 21, 2019

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: City of Manchester Stadium

Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Preview

Even a victory will not give Manchester City the spot behind table-toppers Liverpool, but three points will mean they stay just a point away from Leicester.

Pep Guardiola will want to avoid another defeat at the hands of a big team after ending at the receiving end against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Despite being on a three-match winnings streak in across competitions, this City team are nowhere close to what they were in the last season and Guardiola will not want his wards to lose easy points if they are to stay alive in the title race.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are back in the top tier once again after their title-winning campaign of 2015-16. 10 points shy of Liverpool, the Brendan Rodgers-managed side will be desperate to continue their good run and consolidate their stay at second.

The Foxes have been in a brilliant goal-scoring and most of the credit will go to how Jamie Vardy has flourished in the ongoing season.

City have struggled against counter-attacking football this season and all of their defeats have come through counter-attacks which Leicester seemed to have pulled brilliantly this year.

Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Team News

Manchester City: David Silva and Sergio Aguero could mark their comeback. Also, players like Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bryne, Kylie Walkera and Nicola Otamendi, among others, who were dropped from City’s midweek fixture will be recalled.

Leicester City: The 2015-16 Premier League champion have only one injury concern in the form of Matty James.

Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Manchester City: 59

Leicester City: 29

Draw: 30

Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict 2-1 win for Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20 match on television?

The Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Manchester City vs Leicester City, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.