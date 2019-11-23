Quite easily the most anticipated encounter from the Premier League matchday today is the one where Manchester City will take on an in-form Chelsea unit at the Etihad Stadium. The last time these two teams meet at the Etihad Stadium, it was one-way traffic as Manchester City had embarrassed Chelsea 6 goals to none.

However, given the way, both the teams have played this season a repeat of that result seems highly unlikely since Chelsea are a much-improved unit this season under Frank Lampard while Manchester City have not had a dream start to this season already trailing Chelsea, Leicester City by a point and Liverpool by nine points.

Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Prediction

While Chelsea are improving with every passing game, the journey of Manchester City has been on the downfall. The Cityzens have failed to produce a dream season and already at the fourth place in the points tally. On the other hand, Chelsea are in winning form especially when it comes to winning away games. They have won seven away matches in a row and would be eager to make it eight against a Pep Guardiola managed Manchester City,

However, against a Manchester City side at their backyard, Frank Lampard’s men might find it tough to beat their opponents in an away clash. A draw will not be a bad result for Chelsea but City fans would be expecting for nothing less than a win this Saturday.

We predict a 2-2 draw.

Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

When is the Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match is on November 23, 2019.

Where is the Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match is at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match start?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match will start from 11 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match on television?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.