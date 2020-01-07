Manchester City have “raised the bar” under coach Pep Guardiola, giving his side “something to aim for”, feels Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I admire Pep,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by the BBC ahead of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

“They have raised the bar so much that it is something to aim for. They are back winning games and confident, but form goes out of the window (in a derby).

In a derby, it is about adrenalin and atmosphere,” said the Red Devils boss when quizzed about their chances of winning against City in the much anticipated Manchester Derby.

Notably, it was United who had got the better of City in the Premier League last month.