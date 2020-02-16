Former Manchester City skipper Richard Dunne feels that in case the Citizens, who on Saturday have been handed a two-season ban by UEFA, lose coach Pep Guardiola, it would be a huge blow for the club.

Notably, Premier League giants City have been barred from competing in European club soccer competitions for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.5 million) by European soccer’s governing body UEFA after being found guilty of “serious breaches” of its financial fair play rules.

“I think the club has been organised really well — the whole club, not just the first team. They have a structure in place where they will survive and try and rebuild again. But to lose someone like Pep Guardiola would be a huge blow,” said Dunne as quoted by IANS via Omnisport.

“He’s what they’ve worked towards, to try and get him to come in as manager, and he’s been successful. You listen to players talk about why they sign for teams and Pep is a huge attraction for any player,” he added.

Dunne feels that UEFA’s ban may propel Pep to move on and find a new job.

“Wherever he’s gone, he’s always been there to be a winner. That’s what he’ll want to remain,” said Dunne, adding, “He wants to go and win trophies and if City are in a situation where they can no longer compete, because they’re selling players and can’t attract the top players because there’s no Champions League football, it will be difficult.”