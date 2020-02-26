In a recent development, it is now being reported that Premier League giants Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year European ban has been officially registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Wednesday.

The Club which features in the English Premier League have vowed to fight the sanction imposed by UEFA on February 14 for breaching financial fair play regulations.

Although the Court of Arbitration for Sport did not indicate a time-frame for the appeal process, it is expected to take several months.

In a statement, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).”

Notably, the ban in effect means that Manchester City would not be able to participate in the UEFA Champions League competition in the 2020-21 season even if they finish in the top four.