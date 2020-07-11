English Premier League club Manchester City will learn on Monday the decision of Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their appeal against the two-year UEFA ban, announced CAS late on Friday.

In February, UEFA confirmed that Manchester City has been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros (32.5 million US dollars) after being found guilty of “serious breaches” of UEFA’s financial fair play rules, reports Xinhua news agency.

The club denied any wrongdoing and appealed to CAS. According to reports of British media, their appeal began in June and has been heard by three CAS lawyers.

City has been unthroned by Liverpool in the Premier League this season as the Reds clinched their first top-flight title in 30 years with seven games remaining. But the powerhouses look unthreatened in the second place as they are holding a nine-point lead to third-placed Chelsea with four games to play.

City will host Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 round second leg in early August. They won the first leg 2-1 in Madrid.

Meanwhile, the historic UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw took place on Friday. It was historic in the sense because it took place even before all the matches in Round of 16 got over.

The Champions League had to be stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with few second-leg matches left to be played.

The governing body had earlier announced dates of the second-leg matches which will be played behind closed doors in Turin, Manchester, Munich and Barcelona on August 7 and 8 respectively.