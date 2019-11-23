Defending champions of the Premier League Manchester City are not having their best season gauging by the standards they have set for themselves. The Pep Guardiola led side is already sitting at the fourth position in the league table and are behind the table-toppers Liverpool by nine points.

There have been questions concerning their manager Pep Guardiola’s future at the club and he has now broken his silence on the issue. Guardiola stated that he wanted to remain at Manchester City, silencing all the rumours which suggested that he would part ways with the club at the end of the season.

The Spanish strategist was quick to add that he would stay as long as the club wants him to stay at the club.

“If people ask if I want to stay? I want to stay,” said Guardiola as quoted by Mirror.

“I don’t have any reason to move from here. I’m incredibly satisfied to work with this club, with these players, and if people think I’m going to resign or be sacked for these results and nine points behind, people don’t know me.

“I like to be in this challenge, I love to be in this position. And, if the club wants me next season, I want to be here, 100 per cent. I want to live in this city because I know lovely people here and I want to work and live with them and I want to be here. But if they decide the results are getting worse, they’re going to make a decision, that’s normal,” he added.

“It’s not because I am friends with Txiki [Begiristain, sporting director] that I’m going to stay for the rest of my life. I’m here because I win. If I don’t win, I’m in trouble, I know that but I’m incredibly satisfied to work in this city and this club and I want to help this club to get better. I still enjoy working with these players a lot and I would like to stay longer. If the club wants, I will stay,” he concluded.

Pep Guardiola will have a tough task ahead of him when he leads Manchester City against an in-form Chelsea on Saturday. Manchester City are currently a point behind Chelsea and Leicester City at the moment.