Manchester City and Bayern Munich set to make history in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers made the announcement on Monday, and they were joined by representatives from City and Bayern Munich.

ANI | New Delhi | May 3, 2022 12:23 pm

Manchester City will play Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich in the USA Cup this summer in Green Bay.

The exhibition game will be played at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23, and will be the historic American football stadium’s first-ever football match.

City also confirmed last week that they will play an earlier match against Club America on July 20 at the NRG Stadium in Houston as part of their preseason trip to the United States in 2022/23.

The USA Cup is also part of FC Bayern Munich’s preseason Audi Summer Tour, which includes a stop in Washington, D.C. on July 20 to play D.C. United.

This will be the clubs’ second meeting on American soil, with City defeating Bayern 3-2 in an International Champions Cup match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in July 2018.

Over the last decade, Lambeau Field, the NFL’s longest-tenured stadium, has hosted a variety of non-Packers events, including concerts and a college football game.

