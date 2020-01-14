Australia Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who is in the form of his life, is all set to make his white-ball debut in the upcoming ODI series against India starting January 14.

Labuschagne was declared Player of the Series against New Zealand as he was the highest run-getter — 549 runs in 3 matches — in the series that the Aussies won 3-0. The right-handed batsman, with 347 runs in the Test series against Pakistan, was the second-highest run-getter in the series as well.

The 25-year-old’s impeccable form has put his fans with a lot of expectations and former Australia skipper Steve Smith feels that managing the expectations will be the real challenge for the youngster.

“That’s the real challenge for him now, having that amazing series, there’s going to be that expectation there now and it’s about managing that,” Smith told Cricket Australia’s official website.

“The thing I like about Marnus is his willingness to learn and how quickly he picks things up, and if he continues to do that, he’s going to be a huge player for Australia for a long time.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders, he’s got that belief in himself now that he can do it, now it’s about resetting the clock every time he goes out to play.

“He’s got a really good understanding of how he wants to play and that’s a huge thing for a young player.

“To have that understanding and be able to stick to something for a prolonged period of time and trust it’s going to work, he’s found that method now and I have no doubt he’s going to get better,” said the former Australia skipper.