Man City sign Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea on one-year deal

Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea. The 33-year-old has agreed a one-year deal and will join Pep Guardiola’s squad in time for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The English shot stopper began his career at Fulham before moving to Chelsea and will now provide competition for Ederson and Stefan Ortega Moreno at City.

Advertisement

Bettinelli played only one game for Chelsea when he was in between the sticks for a FA Cup clash vs Chesterfield in 2022.

Advertisement

“It’s an honour to sign for City. I have admired from afar what this Club have achieved since Pep Guardiola arrived and now I am excited to be a part of building on that success.

“I can’t wait to work with Guardiola, Xabi Mancisidor and the excellent goalkeepers already here and see their methods up close. Hopefully I can contribute in training, the dressing room and on the pitch as we look to win more silverware over the next year,” Bettinelli said.

This news follows a day after the club confirmed Scott Carson will leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer. The 39-year-old has been at the Club since 2019, acting as a valued part of the goalkeeping unit. He originally arrived on loan before completing a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Carson had been part of a squad that lifted 12 major honours over the last six seasons during what has been a historic period of success for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “We’re really pleased that we’ll be adding Marcus to our squad this summer.

“He’s been in the Premier League for a long time and will bolster what is already a strong goalkeeping unit. His experience and mentality will hopefully complement our other senior goalkeepers while ensuring he’s always ready to perform when called upon himself.”

City will start this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in Group G. The Cityzens will face Moroccan side Wydad, Abu Dhabi-based Al Ain and Italian giants Juventus for the right to play in the knockout stages.