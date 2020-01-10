The reigning badminton World Champion PV Sindhu faced a straight games defeat to Tzu Ying and was consequently knocked out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The Taiwanese, who is currently ranked world number two, defeated the Indian shuttler 21-16 21-16 in the quarterfinal. With the win, she even extended her head to head lead against Sindhu to 12 wins to 5.

Notably, this was PV Sindhu’s second back to back defeat to Tzu Ying. The last time the duo had met each other in the French Open quarterfinals and even then it was the Taiwanese who had ended up on the winning side.

Although the Hyderabadi shuttler was in the lead for some time in the first game, her erratic performance saw her lose the advantage and eventually the game 16-21.

However, the second game was completely dominated by Tzu Ying and Sindhu could have done absolutely nothing about the brilliance at the display from Tzu Ying.

Although Sindhu did manage to save as many as six match points, as it turned out, she was only delaying the inevitable. Tzu Ying sealed the second game 21-16 and secured a place in the semifinals.