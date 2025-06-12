Make every ball count: Gill, Gambhir urge young India to embrace the moment

The upcoming five-match Test series in England, starting June 20 at Leeds, marks the start of a new era in Indian cricket and presents an enormous opportunity to the next generation led by new Test skipper Shubman Gill, to establish themselves while carrying the legacy forward.

With seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin having bid adieu to the format, the spotlight now firmly rests on a new generation hungry to create their own legacy.

In a video shared by the BCCI on Thursday, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Gill addressed the squad in a pre-training huddle and laid out their vision for the England series, which will mark the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams.

Gambhir first welcomed newcomers Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh to the senior squad.

“First Test calls are always very special, so I want to welcome Sai (Sudharsan), who had a fabulous last three months with the bat… I want to welcome Arsh (Arshdeep Singh), you have been phenomenal in white ball cricket. I am sure with a red ball in hand, you are going to make it count,” Gambhir said.

Exuding confidence on the new-look Indian side, Gambhir said that he views this transitional phase as a golden opportunity rather than a setback. He also underlined the unique chance the young players have to make history.

“All I want to say is that there’s two ways of looking at this tour. One is, we are without our three most experienced players or we got this phenomenal opportunity to do something special for the country. When I look around in this group, I think of hunger, passion, and the commitment to do something special.

“I think if we make sacrifices, if we come out of our comfort zone, if we start fighting, not every day but every session, every hour and every ball, I think we can have a memorable tour,” Gambhir said.

The tour also marks the beginning of a new leadership chapter, with Gill named India’s 37th Test captain. The 24-year-old emphasised the need for meaningful preparation, urging his teammates to challenge themselves in every training session to be better prepared for pressure situations.

“Let’s make each and every net session meaningful and let’s prepare like that. And let’s put ourselves under a little bit of pressure when we are going out there. It’s not about going out there and surviving, let’s try to find out our game and how we are going to play when we are put under pressure. Be it our bowlers or batters. Let’s play every ball with a purpose,” Gill said.

After the first Test in Leeds, the action moves to Birmingham for the second Test. The Lord’s Cricket Ground will host the third Test, beginning on July 10. Old Trafford and Kennington Oval will host the fourth and fifth Tests of the series respectively.