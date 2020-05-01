Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero said that the speculations around the resumption of the English Premier League have left the footballers scared about their families and children.

“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families. I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend,” Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito as quoted by IANS.

“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know,” the Argentine star added.

The English Premier League is reportedly eyeing a resumption of the 2019-20 season on June 8 and the games are likely to be played behind the closed doors.

According to a report last week The Times, the football chiefs and officials of other sport governing bodies are in touch with the British government to decide when they can stage the sporting fixtures which are currently on hold due to the situation caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, a BBC report had earlier stated that the clubs were likely to put June 30 as the deadline to decide if the 2019-20 season would continue or be scrapped amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought all forms of professional football into a standstill in the United Kingdom and in most parts of Europe.

The clubs were reportedly mulling such a decision because June 30 marks the end and beginning of several player contracts and sponsorship deals.

The suspension of the current season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.