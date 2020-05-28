BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member and former India cricketer Madan Lal said that he was in favour of both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC T20 World Cup taking place with all the health measures and guidelines in place.

“Even I am in favour of the IPL and T20 World Cup. But there should be sound planning in place for such big tournaments. In case coronavirus threat normalises then authorities should be ready to host it by following all necessary government guidelines,” Lal said as quoted by IANS.

“I personally feel that going ahead with such tournaments will be very difficult because if any player contracts the virus inside the stadium then you will have to stop everything abruptly,” he added.

The 1983 World Cup winner asserted that it was important for both the tournaments to happen as it affected many livelihoods of people associated with the game in the country.

He further stated that the officials who are working to conduct them even during the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are doing it to put foods on the table of many people. He also suggested that if the T20 World Cup gets cancelled, the IPL officials can utilise the time window.

“If there is no World Cup then IPL can be played in that window under a controlled environment. If you can’t call in 16 teams to one country then taking the situation under consideration, IPL can be played.

“There are still a few months left before such talks can happen but I feel officials should be ready. If God willing everything is okay, then go ahead with it. Thousands earn their livelihood through cricket,” he explained.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

However, several media reports including one by the news agency IANS suggested that the BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup – scheduled to take place at the same time – would be postponed.