‘Luky that I’m not a selector,’ Krishnamachari Srikkanth on who should replace MS Dhoni

Former India batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth has refused to go into the debate of who should be team India’s mainstay wicketkeeper after Mahendra Singh would retire but hoped for him to “spring a surprise”.

“I would say I am lucky that I am not a selector. The world knows that Dhoni last played during the 2019 World Cup. By the looks of it, it looks like IPL would not be happening soon. If there is no IPL and if India directly goes into T20 World Cup in Australia, how will selectors choose Dhoni? The only thing that could come in his favour is that he has played a lot for the country, but this looks highly improbable according to me,” Srikkanth was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Both Rahul and Pant have been a regular part of white-ball squad so that this can go in their favour. The odds are stacked up against Dhoni, but he can spring a surprise. The dilemma is with the spectators, it will be a huge challenge. It would surprise. The dilemma is with the spectators, it will be a huge challenge,” he added.