With La Liga gearing up to restart the 2019-20 season on June 11, Barcelona stalwart Luis Suarez has set his eyes firmly on the club’s 27th title. However, he admitted that playing behind closed doors at empty stadiums “will be peculiar”.

“We are not used to playing in so much heat in the middle of summer. We are adapting to playing without a crowd which will be peculiar,” Suarez was quoted as saying on the official website of Barcelona.

“We will continue to focus on winning games to win the league title, which is what we all want,” the Uruguay international added.

The 33-year-old, however, added that with due time everything would get back to normal. “As time goes on, everything is getting back to normal, despite the death of so many people. Now we can enjoy things a little more and the children can go for a walk,” he added.

Suarez, who will be returning from an injury, expressed his delight to be able to finally train with his Barcelona teammates and said that even though returning from injury was always difficult, he was enjoying being back.

La Liga has remained suspended since March due to the crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. But with the number of fresh cases decreasing massively, Spain’s Higher Council of Sports (CSD) announced that it had agreed with the plans of the Royal Spanish Federation (REFF) to restart the top-flight league.

According to their announcement, the league would resume on June 11 with the Sevilla derby between Real Betis and Sevilla. The following weekends of June 13 and 14 would see the remaining matches of the round.

Meanwhile, Suarez’s teammate and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi missed his training on Wednesday because of an adductor injury, as per reports. If the news comes out to be true, then the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is likely to miss Barcelona’s firsts La Liga match after resumption of the season on June 13.