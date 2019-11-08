Barcelona’s Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is believed to be keen to move out of Barcelona and is reportedly interested in playing in the Major Lague Soccer (MLS).

According to a report in MLSsoccer.com, Suarez’s national teammate Nico Lodeiro, who turns up for MLS club Seattle Sounders, said that the Barcelona star’s move to America was “only a matter of time”.

The Sounders player stated that Suarez has always shown interest in MLS and asked someone to convince Barcelona while speaking ahead of Sunday’s MLS Cup Final against Toronto FC.

“He is always asking me about the league. His dream was to play for Barcelona. He’s playing at a great level and he feels comfortable there,” Lodeiro was quoted as saying.

The 32-year-old former Liverpool player has been, time and again, linked with rumours of him joining the league in America. However, Lodeiro’s comments are expected to start a fresh round of anticipation regarding Suarez.

“Sooner or later he’ll come to MLS. Well, hopefully. He likes the league. He’s always asking me things about it. Hopefully he can also play for Seattle Sounders. It may be a more difficult task. I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s out here,” Lodeiro further added.

Also to be mentioned, Lodeiro’s move to Seattle was in a way confirmed by Suarez himself. Garth Lagerway, Settle Sounders general manager, had revealed in 2016 that the Suarez had gotten in phone with him to negotiate the deal of Lodeiro.

With Lodeiro struggling to communicate properly with Lagerway, Suarez acted as the translator between the duo. Reportedly, he had even joked to Lagerway about joining the Sounders.

“He told me maybe he comes in seven years. That was his quote, so maybe that’s when his contract runs out. I told him we’d love to have him whenever he’s ready,” Lagerway said.

Suarez, who has had 172 La Liga appearance, has netted 137 goals for the Catalan giants since joining them in 2014. Lodeiro, on the other hand, joined the Seattle Sounders in 2016 and has led the team to three MLS Cup finals in four years, including the title in his debut year.