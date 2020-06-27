Formal Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has congratulated his old employers on winning the Premier League title for the first time. Suarez, who played at the Anfield from 2011 to 2014 expressed his happiness for the players and the fans on their historic triumph.

“Jordan and all the other Liverpool players, I am so happy for you and your family, and for the people working in Liverpool and the Liverpool fans. I hope you enjoy this time because it’s amazing for the Liverpool supporters. You are the champions,” Suarez was quoted as saying to Liverpool Football Club TV.

The Uruguayan footballer, who currently plies his trade at Barcelona, had joined Liverpool from Ajax and became an instant hit with the Reds. He won PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year while winning the Golden Boot for his exploits in 2013-2014.

The 33-year-old had scored 31 Premier League goals in Liverpool’s 2013-14 campaign where they failed to win the title after finishing the season two points shy of champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Liverpool ended their Premier League drought after City lost 1-2 to Chelsea on Thursday and allowed the Jurgen Klopp-managed side to gain an unassailable lead of 23 points at the top with just seven rounds of matches left.

Liverpool currently have 86 points from 31 matches and have a few records in their reckoning, two of them are scoring more than 100 points for the first time in a season and finishing with a complete winning record in all home matches this season.

Klopp has vowed to continue playing in the same manner and said that his “side will not stop”, even though they have already secured the title.

“The last 13 months were pretty special for us, it is true. I would like to involve the year before because it was an incredible time in my football life. I did not experience it before, not that good, the consistency the boys show is so exceptional,” Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

“We will not stop, we really have to stay focused, because we see the opportunity. I will promise we will improve. But this will not mean we will win everything, but that we will improve. City is exceptional, so I cannot promise that we will win something,” he added.