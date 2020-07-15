Barcelona star Luis Suarez thinks that La Liga title race is virtually over and it is ‘impossible’ for Barca to retain the trophy this time this year.

Notably, Real Madrid currently have a four advantage over Barcelona as they have 83 points from 36 matches. On the other hand, the Lionel Messi club has only 79 points this season in the same number of matches.

Barca were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo last month and Suarez believes that was the moment when they lost the opportunity to close in on Real Madrid.

“If you have to be honest, the league is almost impossible,” Suarez told Spanish outlet sport.es.

“It is clear that the game against Sevilla is a game that makes things very difficult for you.

“We had options to get ahead. That day was important but in Vigo it was key. We lost our great opportunity.

“If we had beaten Celta, we would have been better off against Atletico. The blow was in Vigo, the goal in the last minute from Aspas. It hurt. Now we have to finish well and go for the Champions League.”

Suarez also addressed rumours surrounding Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with a move to Barca in recent times. Martinez is being viewed as a successor for ageing Suarez at the club.

“He (Martinez) is a great player. He has been playing at a very high level at Inter,” Suarez said. “It is not easy to get to Italy from Argentina and demonstrate everything he has done in a complicated football league like Serie A.

“He is young and if he comes to Barca, we will trying to help him adapt and to help him feel comfortable,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)