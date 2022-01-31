The Lucknow Super Giants unveiled their logo for the IPL

As part of its launch on Monday, Indian Premier League’s new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unveiled its logo, which was inspired by ancient Indian mythology.

“The mythical bird Garuda — who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team. Garuda is omnipresent in every Indian culture and sub-culture,” LSG said in a statement.

“The tri-colour wings of the entity, symbolically represent Lucknow Super Giants’ pan-India appeal. The body of the bird has been formed by a blue coloured bat to signify the game of cricket, there is a red ball with an orange seam too. It is like an auspicious ‘Jay tilak’,” it added.

Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group purchased the Lucknow franchise for Rs 7,090 Crore.

In addition to KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crore rupees, and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for 4 crore rupees, the Lucknow franchise signed three other players in January. The Lucknow franchise has already named Andy Flower as its coach, while Gautam Gambhir will be its mentor.