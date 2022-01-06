The Lucknow IPL team is now sponsored by My11Circle

RP-Sanjiv Goenka group’s Lucknow franchise is the official title sponsor of My11Circle’s fantasy sports platform for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

My11Circle’s logo will appear on the Lucknow jersey over the next three years.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Iyer, CEO, RPSG Sports said, “We are delighted to have My11Circle as our Principal Team Sponsor. We thank them for the faith they have shown in our new franchise and are confident that this will be a winning partnership.”

A new franchise will join Ahmedabad in the upcoming season of IPL, the Lucknow franchise.

Andy Flower, the former Zimbabwean cricketer, has been hired as the franchise’s head coach ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction. Vijay Dahiya was appointed assistant coach and Gautam Gambhir is the team’s mentor.

(With inputs from IANS)