Facing criticism for his lean patch with the bat, India skipper Virat Kohli was backed by former India opener Virender Sehwag, who feels that Kohli is just having bad luck.

Earlier, India legend Kapil Dev had said that Kohli needs to practise more as his reflexes and hand-eye coordination are probably slowing down. But Sehwag feels that Kohli doesn’t have any such issue and the 31-year- old is just suffering from lack of form.

“When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him,” Sehwag was quoted by IANS via Sportstar.

“Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries,” the veteran added.

In the recently-concluded two Test matches against New Zealand, Kohli managed just 38 runs at an average of 9.50 — his worst in recent times. To make his stats more pitiable, Kohli amassed a total of 218 runs in the 11 innings (four T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests) that he played against the Black Caps.

“Here (in New Zealand) the ball has seamed a lot and if you are not getting runs then the challenge multiplies. Of course, you can adapt, playing more on the front foot, by leaving the ball,” said Sehwag.

“For me, it is important to know which ball to leave and you can do that when you are feeling confident. The pressure also may have got to Virat,” he added.

India are slated to play against South Africa in the three-match ODI series beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.