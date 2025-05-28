LSG skipper Rishabh Pant fined for maintaining slow over-rate against RCB

Rishabh Pant was fined for his team’s slow over-rate during Tuesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined 30 Lakh. Each of the other players in the starting lineup, including the Impact Player, received a fine of 12 lakh or half of their individual match fees, whichever was lesser.

Coming to the match, Lucknow’s tumultuous IPL 2025 campaign came to a brutal end at home when they lost by six runs to (RCB). They were eliminated from the postseason race after winning five of their eight games and then having only one victory in their final six games.

Stand-in RCB captain Jitesh Sharma arguably played the knock of his life and (RCB) to a handsome victory as they overcame Lucknow SuperGiants(LSG) with a six-wicket triumph in the final group stage game of the 18th season of the (IPL).

With two more points, RCB climbed to second place, while Punjab maintained their lead in the rankings. Gujarat Titans, who dropped to third place, will play Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday, while RCB has scheduled a match against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

Bengaluru pulled off the third-highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history, Thanks to Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma’s undefeated 107-run partnership. Notably, this was just the third time RCB dropped a 200-plus run target. RCB’s six-wicket triumph is the highest total chased in Lucknow.